100+ ONLINE Coding Camps in 10 weeks of Summer 2020!

UTD administration has decided to cancel all in-person camps for Summer 2020. So, we are moving the camps to ONLINE. You can either sign up for Online Camps listed below OR sign up for Private Online Tutoring – details @ utdallas.edu/k12/custom. Since all campers will join from their respective homes, each person needs a Windows laptop or MacBook. ChromeBook will be OK too for most camps (except Alice).

Fee details: Advance registration fee is $250 for one-week full-day camp and $150 for one-week half-day camp. We expect to have 3-5 campers (with MAX 6) in each Level 1 camp. Similarly, we expect to have 6-10 campers in a typical Level 2-4 camp (with MAX 12) to ensure high quality and to ensure that each camper gets the necessary attention from the instructor.

Registration fee will go up by $50 during the final week before each camp. Registrations will be shut down on Friday before each week’s camps. Since we have moved to new registration mechanism, last-minute registrations are not possible. Manual processing fee for cancellations or discount adjustments is $25. Prorated amount will be refunded for cancellations after the camp start date.

Camper should be rising 3rd grader to attend our camps – we recommend one-on-one private tutoring for younger ones. Windows laptop or MacBook is required for all camps, unless explicit instructions are given in the camp description. Any typical laptop will do for most camps. You can buy a decent laptop for ~$200 now – HP Stream 11 laptop is a good example.

Morning sessions start at 9am & will go ON until 12 noon. Afternoon sessions will start at 1pm and they will go ON until 4pm. You can join the online session 15 minutes early to make sure that everything is working properly.

Codes: M – Mornings, A – Afternoon & W – Whole day

HS* – High School version (same content is covered in bit faster pace, then more examples/advanced stuff may be covered). Note that there will NOT be any coding camps during the week of July 4th.

9 week Online Deep-dive AI workshop

UTD CS is thrilled to offer Artificial Intelligence Online Workshop for 9 weeks in Summer 2020 for College Students & Advanced Level High School Students. This camp actually runs Monday to Friday for all 9 weeks (9am-5pm with lunch break for an hour)

Instructor: Dr. Anurag Nagar, CS faculty, UT Dallas

Registration fee: $1000. We will send a camp certificate and t-shirt to each camper. We will also send a write-up/recommendation letter based on the student’s performance.

While total $1000 fee is very reasonable for 9 week intense program like this one, we understand that the low income families may find it hard to pay it – as a public state institution, our goal is never to turn away any interested Texas students due to money. Email your documentation & explanation to [email protected] and request for discounted rate.

Pre-requisites: Familiarity with Python programming, and high school level math. Willing to invest time & energy to learn advanced coding, data analysis skills and apply them to a real life project.

LIST OF TOPICS:

1. Introduction to Python programming, tools for data analysis such as numpy, pandas, graphics.

2. Getting started with data processing – various file formats, loading into dataframes and performing basic statistical operations.

3. Introduction to machine learning, with examples and real life scenarios.

4. AI/ML model building – decision trees, neural networks, etc.

5. Deep Neural Nets using TensorFlow

6. Convolution Neural Nets(CNN) and Recursive Neural Nets (RNN)

7. Model Evaluation – accuracy, error, ROC curve

8. Project Activities

You can apply at bit.ly/ai-9wks Once your application is reviewed, we will let you know – you need to register by the specified date to keep your spot. In case you change your mind later & decide not to attend this program, there is just $25 cancellation fee – remaining amount will be refunded back to you. Also, pro-rated amount will be refunded if you decide to stop in the middle of the program.